StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Oragenics Stock Down 0.6 %

OGEN opened at $3.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.71. Oragenics has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $12.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oragenics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Oragenics by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 37,338 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oragenics by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oragenics by 591.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110,119 shares in the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oragenics

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

