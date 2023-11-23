StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on OncoCyte from $4.25 to $3.60 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on OncoCyte from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on OncoCyte from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OncoCyte has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.40.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCX. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in OncoCyte by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 14,185,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412,613 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in OncoCyte by 131.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in OncoCyte by 23.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 236,099 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in OncoCyte by 389.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 42,091 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in OncoCyte by 17.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 81,979 shares during the period.
OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.
