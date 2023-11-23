StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $0.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.88. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $149.72.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,161,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,223,000 after purchasing an additional 378,308 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,090,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,927,000 after purchasing an additional 55,225 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 989,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,992,000 after purchasing an additional 117,424 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 831,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,800,000 after purchasing an additional 213,419 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 584,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,445,000 after purchasing an additional 73,259 shares during the period. 6.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Signature Bank

As of March 12, 2023, Signature Bank went out of business. Previously, the company provided digital assets banking services and comprised of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York. Signature Bank now trades on OTCPK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.