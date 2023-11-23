StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Team (NYSE:TISI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Team Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TISI opened at $6.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.77. The company has a market capitalization of $30.33 million, a P/E ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Team has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $11.25.

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $206.72 million during the quarter. Team had a net margin of 10.98% and a negative return on equity of 74.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TISI. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Team during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Team during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Team during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Team by 83.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 24,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Team during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

