StoneX Group Stock Scheduled to Split on Monday, November 27th (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, November 27th. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, November 7th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, November 24th.

StoneX Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SNEX opened at $89.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. StoneX Group has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $106.35.

Insider Activity at StoneX Group

In other StoneX Group news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total transaction of $28,179.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,291 shares in the company, valued at $5,193,483.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other StoneX Group news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $283,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,196 shares in the company, valued at $14,580,773.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Moore Fowler sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total transaction of $28,179.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,291 shares in the company, valued at $5,193,483.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,229 over the last three months. 15.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About StoneX Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNEX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 77.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 45.8% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in StoneX Group in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 160.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

