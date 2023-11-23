Strathcona Resources (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Strathcona Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.37 and last traded at $1.37. 83,600 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 118% from the average session volume of 38,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently weighed in on BKBEF. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Strathcona Resources in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Strathcona Resources in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Strathcona Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company.
Strathcona Resources Stock Down 2.6 %
Strathcona Resources Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.0223 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th.
Strathcona Resources Company Profile
Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in western Canada. The company has 100% interests in the Cactus Lake property located to the south of Macklin, Saskatchewan; the Winter property located to the northwest of Unity, Saskatchewan; and the Court property located to the southeast of Kerrobert, Saskatchewan.
