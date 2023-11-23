SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURGW) Shares Down 8.2%

Shares of SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURGW – Get Free Report) were down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.62 and last traded at $1.80. Approximately 7,430 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 19,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

SurgePays Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SurgePays

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SurgePays stock. Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its position in SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURGW – Free Report) by 80.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 361,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,438 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in SurgePays were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About SurgePays

SurgePays, Inc founded in 2006 and headquartered in Bartlett, Tenn. near Memphis, is a rapidly growing fintech targeting the underbanked market. The company utilizes its blockchain software platform to provide a comprehensive suite of essential financial services, telecom and prepaid products, as well as top-selling consumable products, to convenience and community stores, bodegas and tiendas.

