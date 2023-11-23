Tantalus Systems (TSE:GRID) Trading Up 5%

Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (TSE:GRID – Get Free Report) shares were up 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.84 and last traded at C$0.84. Approximately 9,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 27,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

Tantalus Systems Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,538.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.80. The company has a market cap of C$37.46 million, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of -0.25.

About Tantalus Systems

(Get Free Report)

Tantalus Systems Holding Inc operates as a smart grid technology company in North America and the Caribbean Basin. It operates through Connected Devices and Infrastructure, and Utility Software Applications and Services segments. The company provides industrial Internet-of-Things smart grid network, edge-computing endpoints, and a suite of enterprise software applications that are used across various departments within a utility and artificial-intelligence -enabled data analytics to help utilities and manage their grids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tantalus Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tantalus Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.