Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Tarena International Stock Down 9.2 %

TEDU stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of -0.42. Tarena International has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20.

Get Tarena International alerts:

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $75.16 million for the quarter. Tarena International had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.68%.

Tarena International Company Profile

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, IT Professional Education; and IT-focused Supplementary STEAM Education Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tarena International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarena International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.