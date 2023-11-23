Terran Coin (TRR) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $30,118.87

Terran Coin (TRR) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 23rd. One Terran Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0172 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. Terran Coin has a total market cap of $405,904.18 and $30,118.87 worth of Terran Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Terran Coin has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terran Coin Profile

Terran Coin was first traded on April 29th, 2021. Terran Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,653,359 tokens. Terran Coin’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=coin. Terran Coin’s official website is terrancoin.com. Terran Coin’s official Twitter account is @terrancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terran is a cryptocurrency network that seeks to enhance efficiency in sending, receiving, and trading cryptocurrencies. The project aims to offer enhanced services to its users by using a public blockchain for smart contracts.

TRR is a standard digital token that will be used on the Terran platform. It is the cryptocurrency for all use cases that will be conducted on the Terran network. For now, it will be issued on the Ethereum platform as an ERC-20 token.”

Terran Coin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terran Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terran Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terran Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

