The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Delta Capital Management LLC

Delta Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,145 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

BK stock traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $47.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,850,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,294,643. The stock has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.44%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.