The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors trimmed its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 53.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,761,437 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,201,038 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $774,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CI. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 52.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 36.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $288.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 905,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,608. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $340.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.65.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.09. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.40.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total value of $1,063,404.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,056.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

