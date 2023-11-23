The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Stock Holdings Lifted by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Clorox were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Clorox by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Clorox by 276.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,073,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $140.51 on Thursday. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $114.68 and a 52-week high of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.44 and its 200-day moving average is $147.85.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.69. Clorox had a return on equity of 195.76% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 705.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America cut their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Clorox in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on CLX

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.