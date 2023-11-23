The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $146.56.

Shares of KRYS stock opened at $102.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.97 and a 200-day moving average of $116.51. Krystal Biotech has a 12-month low of $69.81 and a 12-month high of $132.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.40 and a beta of 0.94.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $3.89. The company had revenue of $8.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8500.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total transaction of $3,180,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,599,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,466,979.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,683,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,020,000 after purchasing an additional 78,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

