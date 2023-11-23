The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Reduced by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 904,144 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 45,755 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.09% of Home Depot worth $280,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Miramar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 16.7% during the second quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 45,156 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,027,000 after buying an additional 6,478 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,835,689 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,987,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,281 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 57,679 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 61.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 67,952 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,109,000 after purchasing an additional 25,832 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.57.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:HD traded up $3.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $309.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,873,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,453,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $309.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $347.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $297.47 and its 200-day moving average is $307.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

