The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $7,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 197.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 208.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 78,677 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $34.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $42.80. The firm has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.69.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KHC shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

