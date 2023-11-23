The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Mystic Asset Management Inc.

Mystic Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.7% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 91.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 51,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 24,629 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.4% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 15.2% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on KHC shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $34.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.93. The firm has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.69. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.12%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

