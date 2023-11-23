Theta Fuel Trading Down 6.4% Over Last 7 Days (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 23rd. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $271.12 million and approximately $2.99 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0426 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00055584 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00023599 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00012198 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004819 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004246 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,357,212,144 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.