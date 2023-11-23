Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Shares Sold by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP cut its holdings in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 131,725 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP owned about 0.44% of Tidewater worth $12,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Tidewater by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Tidewater by 36.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tidewater by 5.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Tidewater by 1.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tidewater by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Tidewater from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.67.

Tidewater Price Performance

Shares of TDW stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.87. The stock had a trading volume of 564,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,733. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Tidewater Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.59 and a 12-month high of $73.55. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert Robotti acquired 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,037.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,235,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,824,429.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tidewater

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

