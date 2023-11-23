Toncoin (TON) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $8.11 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a market cap of $8.11 billion and approximately $43.00 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for about $2.37 or 0.00006415 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00015613 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,069.46 or 1.00150389 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00011520 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00007283 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004012 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.3938245 USD and is up 0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 172 active market(s) with $41,987,610.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

