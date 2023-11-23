TradeLink Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,700 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Target comprises approximately 6.9% of TradeLink Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Target in the second quarter worth $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Target in the second quarter worth $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its holdings in shares of Target by 465.3% during the second quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 277 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TGT traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $130.50. 3,589,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,301,187. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.70. The company has a market capitalization of $60.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.25 and its 200-day moving average is $126.84.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Target’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.39.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

