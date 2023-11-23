TradeLink Capital LLC Invests $320,000 in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF comprises 9.9% of TradeLink Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 112.5% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Passaic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 108.1% in the second quarter. Passaic Partners LLC now owns 297,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,703,000 after purchasing an additional 154,268 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $242,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 66.8% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,303,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,786,755. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.87. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $72.88 and a twelve month high of $96.02.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

