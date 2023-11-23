TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$16.32.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their price objective on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TransAlta

TransAlta Trading Up 0.8 %

TransAlta Announces Dividend

Shares of TA stock opened at C$10.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.13. TransAlta has a 12-month low of C$10.02 and a 12-month high of C$13.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is 10.28%.

TransAlta Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.