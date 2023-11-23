Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 115.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,022 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.05% of Gartner worth $14,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after buying an additional 102,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,394,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,083,019,000 after buying an additional 165,046 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,593,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,630,000 after buying an additional 113,978 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Gartner by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,072,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,811,000 after buying an additional 69,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Gartner by 271.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $723,041,000 after buying an additional 1,571,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Price Performance

NYSE:IT traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $428.34. The stock had a trading volume of 274,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,238. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $365.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.24. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $292.60 and a one year high of $432.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 206.71% and a net margin of 15.97%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.47, for a total value of $105,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,058.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Gartner news, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.09, for a total value of $167,685.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,920.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.47, for a total value of $105,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,058.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,140 shares of company stock worth $35,420,368 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $363.20.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

