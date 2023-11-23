Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 745.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,637 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in CME Group were worth $11,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 20,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in CME Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in CME Group by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 479,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,843,000 after acquiring an additional 66,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Capital LLC FL increased its position in CME Group by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 5,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CME traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $216.35. 1,172,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,641,450. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $210.71 and its 200-day moving average is $197.81. The stock has a market cap of $77.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.54 and a 1-year high of $221.76.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. Equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CME. Citigroup boosted their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,382.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total value of $320,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,471.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,382.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,386 shares of company stock valued at $725,855 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

