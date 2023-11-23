Trexquant Investment LP Buys 174,232 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 2,868.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 174,232 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $14,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 213,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,245,000 after purchasing an additional 19,704 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 144,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,632,000 after purchasing an additional 18,217 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 206,170.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,232,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $261,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230,696 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 586,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,365,000 after purchasing an additional 37,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter worth $953,000. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on CP shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.22.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

NYSE:CP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.99. 2,312,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,759,637. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.33. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $68.92 and a one year high of $85.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $66.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.04.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 37.10%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.1384 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.82%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile



Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also

