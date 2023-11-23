Trexquant Investment LP Buys 25,143 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,143 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.10% of Caesars Entertainment worth $11,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Soros Capital Management LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 47,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 33,282 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $1,720,679.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,747. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 33,282 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $1,720,679.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,747. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.90 per share, for a total transaction of $628,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 136,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,604.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.19. 1,654,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,517,726. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $60.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 2.91.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

