Trexquant Investment LP Buys 61,008 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 69.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 61,008 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $14,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.8% in the second quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 10.1% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.4% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 7,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PSX. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.50.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $1,613,597.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,953,919.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $1,613,597.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,953,919.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,800 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total transaction of $3,725,876.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,557,048.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,770 shares of company stock worth $6,158,614. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $118.01. 2,211,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,914,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $89.74 and a 52-week high of $125.19. The stock has a market cap of $51.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.70.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.33%.

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.