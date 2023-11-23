Trexquant Investment LP Cuts Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,848 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 84,500 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $16,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth $37,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter worth $39,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,421,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,378,174. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $104.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.79 and its 200-day moving average is $69.97. The company has a market capitalization of $88.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.59.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS Health

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.