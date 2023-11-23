Trexquant Investment LP Cuts Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 52.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,600 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 171,356 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $13,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TJX traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.95. 4,982,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,352,854. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.92 and a 1 year high of $93.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.98.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.68%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total transaction of $3,206,136.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,144,604.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.11.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

