Trexquant Investment LP Increases Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 406.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 566,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 454,918 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up 0.9% of Trexquant Investment LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $34,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $5,259,400.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,291,503.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 349,316 shares of company stock valued at $19,716,506 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $58.42. 11,327,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,653,210. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.21. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The stock has a market cap of $252.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

