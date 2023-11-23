Trexquant Investment LP Lowers Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,890 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 17,718 shares during the period. Ross Stores comprises approximately 0.5% of Trexquant Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $20,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 340 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ROST shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Ross Stores from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.70.

Ross Stores stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $130.98. 1,512,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,556,778. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $131.31.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.53%.

In other news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $2,318,285.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,978,974.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $2,318,285.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,978,974.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total value of $2,381,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,366,954.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,003 shares of company stock valued at $7,490,631 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

