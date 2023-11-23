Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $11.61 Million Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 118,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,613,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,185,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,342,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,323 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 51,558,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,033,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,519 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 327,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,008,000 after acquiring an additional 19,587 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 63,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 823,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,349,000 after acquiring an additional 56,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,508,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,543,435. The firm has a market cap of $145.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.23. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.36.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

