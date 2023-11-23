Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 54,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,378,000. McKesson makes up approximately 0.6% of Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total value of $10,668,454.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,153,727.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total value of $10,668,454.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,153,727.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,082 shares of company stock worth $30,258,690 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Stock Up 0.7 %

McKesson stock traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $457.45. 554,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,371. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $331.75 and a 12 month high of $473.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $449.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $423.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.56.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The firm had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $472.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on McKesson

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.