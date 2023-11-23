Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 353,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Inc. CA lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 487,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,292,000 after buying an additional 44,152 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 270,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,591,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,481,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,094,000 after buying an additional 418,853 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Element Capital Management LLC now owns 104,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after buying an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 475,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,897,000 after buying an additional 242,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.68. The stock had a trading volume of 7,111,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,669,068. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.93. The firm has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.69. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

KHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

