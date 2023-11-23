Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 237,789 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 183.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 367,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,789 shares during the period. Skechers U.S.A. makes up approximately 0.5% of Trexquant Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.24% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $19,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 757.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,543,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,908 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,184,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1,102.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 905,292 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,977,000 after acquiring an additional 829,982 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 6,824.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 503,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,133,000 after acquiring an additional 496,493 shares during the period. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 37.8% during the second quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,727,418 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,966,000 after acquiring an additional 474,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Katherine J. Blair acquired 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.93 per share, for a total transaction of $244,657.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,922. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SKX traded up $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $55.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,207,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,382. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $56.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.37.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SKX shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

