Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 54,620 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,620 shares during the period. Enphase Energy comprises about 0.7% of Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $25,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENPH. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $200.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.17.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of ENPH traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,069,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,545,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.76. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.49 and a 52 week high of $339.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.59.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 63.06% and a net margin of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $551.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $122.76 per share, with a total value of $4,001,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,459,152. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $100,877.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $122.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,001,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,459,152. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.