Trexquant Investment LP Sells 1,477 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $10,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,533 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 98,763.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,679,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,135,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670,430 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $1,175,255,000. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $4,004,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $433,134,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Caterpillar stock traded down $3.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $246.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,594,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,912,804. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.04 and a 12-month high of $293.88. The company has a market capitalization of $125.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $257.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.25.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.80.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

