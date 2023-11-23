Trexquant Investment LP Sells 24,375 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,375 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Centene were worth $15,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 1,401.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 43,247 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Centene by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Centene by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 22,382 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Centene by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America raised Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.39.

NYSE:CNC traded up $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $74.21. 1,794,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,937,439. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.54. The firm has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.49. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $60.83 and a 12 month high of $87.84.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 1.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

