Trexquant Investment LP Takes $17.32 Million Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 260,141 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,318,000. Block makes up about 0.5% of Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Block by 0.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,368,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $756,809,000 after buying an additional 55,250 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block by 30.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,411,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,656 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Block by 146.7% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 142,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after purchasing an additional 84,719 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Block by 11.0% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 258,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,189,000 after purchasing an additional 25,496 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block by 27.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SQ. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Block from $92.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Block in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Block from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Roelof Botha acquired 495,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.88 per share, with a total value of $25,213,024.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 495,539 shares in the company, valued at $25,213,024.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Roelof Botha acquired 495,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.88 per share, with a total value of $25,213,024.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 495,539 shares in the company, valued at $25,213,024.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,584 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $192,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,330 shares in the company, valued at $12,319,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 534,234 shares of company stock valued at $27,185,614 and have sold 21,506 shares valued at $1,035,780. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Block Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:SQ traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.02. The stock had a trading volume of 7,709,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,971,246. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.08. The company has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a PE ratio of -125.57 and a beta of 2.34. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $89.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Block Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

