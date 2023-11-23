TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.18.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TPVG shares. Compass Point raised TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Monday, August 21st.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Trading Up 0.2 %

TPVG stock opened at $10.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.94. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $13.47. The company has a market capitalization of $377.46 million, a P/E ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 1.78.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a positive return on equity of 19.41% and a negative net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $35.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.66 million. Research analysts predict that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently -250.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Katherine J. Park purchased 2,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $25,221.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,425. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

