TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Acquires 23,350 Shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID – Free Report) by 217.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,350 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors owned 0.10% of ProShares UltraShort QQQ worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 1,322.0% in the second quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 1,133,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,494 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $13,971,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 32,518.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 241,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,247,000 after buying an additional 240,964 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 347.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 159,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after buying an additional 124,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 1,329.2% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 147,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 137,133 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ Price Performance

QID stock opened at $11.85 on Thursday. ProShares UltraShort QQQ has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $27.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.75.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

