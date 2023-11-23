TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $215,000 Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors cut its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,631 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Target were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 1st quarter valued at $21,129,916,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 1st quarter valued at $341,198,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $130.50 on Thursday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.70. The company has a market capitalization of $60.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TGT. StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.39.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

