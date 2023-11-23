TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Invests $227,000 in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Cencora by 321.2% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Cencora by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Cencora by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Cencora during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of COR opened at $199.68 on Thursday. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $147.48 and a one year high of $200.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.14. The stock has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Cencora Increases Dividend

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.07. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 451.42%. The company had revenue of $68.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.57 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on COR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cencora in a research note on Sunday, October 1st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,279,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.38, for a total transaction of $250,006,294.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,489,956 shares in the company, valued at $5,957,127,603.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cencora news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total value of $4,627,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $47,744,532.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,279,590 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.38, for a total transaction of $250,006,294.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,489,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,957,127,603.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,343,672 shares of company stock worth $262,243,280. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

