TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Purchases 1,004 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ET. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

ET opened at $13.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average of $13.17. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $14.15.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.11%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 117.92%.

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $13,530,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 65,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,276,793.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $13,530,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 65,578,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,276,793.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas P. Mason purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,707,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,763,907.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,107,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,001,475. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Energy Transfer



Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

