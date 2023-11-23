TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Purchases 77 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Eaton were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth about $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.23.

Eaton Stock Performance

ETN stock opened at $228.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $91.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.73. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $150.86 and a 1-year high of $240.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $423,664.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,459.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $423,664.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,459.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

