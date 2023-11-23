TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 2,084 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $61,593,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 177.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,791,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,253,000 after buying an additional 2,426,217 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1,374.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,720,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,700 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,405,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,462 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,457,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FALN opened at $25.54 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.01. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $25.86.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

