Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Holdings Increased by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFC. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 13.0% during the second quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 10,864 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,591,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,311,000 after purchasing an additional 393,550 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 478,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,404,000 after purchasing an additional 12,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altrius Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.51.

Truist Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $31.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.29. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $53.34. The stock has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,518.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

