Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Plans $0.30 Semi-annual Dividend

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th.

Tsakos Energy Navigation has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a dividend payout ratio of 6.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Tsakos Energy Navigation to earn $9.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.1%.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

Tsakos Energy Navigation Price Performance

TNP stock opened at $20.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $609.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.07 and a 200-day moving average of $19.58. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $24.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation ( NYSE:TNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.41). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a net margin of 39.33% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $186.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNP. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 100.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,046 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,295 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the period. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on TNP. StockNews.com downgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Tuesday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TNP

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

(Get Free Report)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. It also operates a fleet of double-hull vessels, comprising of conventional tankers, LNG carriers, and suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.