Twin Tree Management LP Acquires Shares of 266,431 Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 266,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,000. Twin Tree Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Tyson Foods at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 239.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 148.6% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 901.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 123.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

In other Tyson Foods news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $6,152,066.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,739,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,439,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.60.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $48.01 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.82. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.94 and a 52 week high of $74.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

